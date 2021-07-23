Reviewing Welltower (NYSE:WELL) & Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Welltower shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Welltower and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 16.82% 5.66% 2.91% Urstadt Biddle Properties 18.25% 6.79% 2.32%

Dividends

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Welltower pays out 68.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Welltower has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Welltower and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $4.61 billion 7.95 $978.84 million $3.56 24.64 Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million 5.20 $22.18 million N/A N/A

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Welltower and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 0 8 10 1 2.63 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Welltower currently has a consensus target price of $78.94, suggesting a potential downside of 10.01%. Given Welltower’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Welltower is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Welltower has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Welltower beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. WelltowerÂ, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

