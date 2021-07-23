Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.11% of Revolve Group worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 75,780 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,465,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,663.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 115,372 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 336,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,123,000 after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $804,023.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,023.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,831,376 shares of company stock valued at $105,868,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

RVLV opened at $68.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.91.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

