Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend payment by 48.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

REXR stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.12. 660,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,919. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.62. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $61.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

