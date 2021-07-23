Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE:RXN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,449. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $53.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

In other Rexnord news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

