Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,499 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of Ribbit LEAP worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ribbit LEAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter valued at $5,702,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEAP opened at $10.24 on Friday. Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.50.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

