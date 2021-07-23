Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

RELL stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. 93,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,721. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.04 million, a PE ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 0.57. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

In other news, Director Robert H. Kluge acquired 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

