Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 672 ($8.78). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 671.80 ($8.78), with a volume of 1,117,449 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The company has a market capitalization of £5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 634.86.

About Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

