Rinet Co LLC Has $21.20 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rinet Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.3% of Rinet Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after buying an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,164,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.17. The company had a trading volume of 475,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,537,270. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

