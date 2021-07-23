Rinet Co LLC Invests $23.11 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rinet Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,461 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,109,000. Facebook comprises about 4.7% of Rinet Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,393,170 shares of company stock worth $794,216,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.58.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $16.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $367.89. 830,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,612,467. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.78. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

