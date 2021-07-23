Rinet Co LLC Invests $3.60 Million in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000. Ameriprise Financial comprises 0.7% of Rinet Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $262,604,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after acquiring an additional 757,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after acquiring an additional 225,572 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after acquiring an additional 211,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.44. 3,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.12. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.82 and a twelve month high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.10.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

