Rinet Co LLC Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Rinet Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $12.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,650.19. 77,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,751. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,417.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
