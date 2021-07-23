Rinet Co LLC Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Rinet Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $12.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,650.19. 77,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,751. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,417.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

