Rinet Co LLC Makes New $4.33 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rinet Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,625 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,000. American Express comprises approximately 0.9% of Rinet Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after buying an additional 195,122 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,768 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Express by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,899 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP stock traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.97. The company had a trading volume of 256,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $174.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

