Rinet Co LLC Purchases New Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 133,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,417,000. Genuine Parts makes up 3.2% of Rinet Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rinet Co LLC owned about 0.09% of Genuine Parts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.61. 6,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 371.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.04 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

