Rinet Co LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 653 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,940.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,558.32.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $60.98 on Friday, hitting $2,727.55. 32,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,922. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,670.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,503.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

