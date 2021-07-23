RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Reaches $0.0135 on Top Exchanges

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $176,252.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RINGX is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 276,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

