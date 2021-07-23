RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 348.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of RingCentral worth $69,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in RingCentral by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $270.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.29. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,089.48 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total transaction of $427,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,519,391.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

