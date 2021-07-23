Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Reaches $0.11

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00047805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.26 or 0.00845427 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

