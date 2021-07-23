Ripio Credit Network Trading 44.8% Lower This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $579,425.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 44.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00029718 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00026909 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

