Rivetz (RVT) Achieves Market Cap of $202,996.06

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Rivetz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $202,996.06 and approximately $2.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00050160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.22 or 0.00889791 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.