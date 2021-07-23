RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $5.71

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.29. RLX Technology shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 130,275 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.
RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.