ROAD Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. ROAD has a market capitalization of $95,999.71 and $8,184.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ROAD has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00039091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00100596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00140515 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,287.34 or 1.00134791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

