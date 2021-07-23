Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Truist

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.78.

Robert Half International stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.56. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 188,037 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

