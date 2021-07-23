Robert W. Baird Boosts Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $490.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $465.00 to $490.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.

POOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $450.52 on Friday. Pool has a 1-year low of $285.92 and a 1-year high of $478.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $447.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.81. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

