Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 718 ($9.38). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 717 ($9.37), with a volume of 6,852 shares changing hands.

RWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 705.17. The company has a market capitalization of £547.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.60.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

