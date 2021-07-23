Rocket Pool Reaches One Day Volume of $430,065.00 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $112.37 million and $430,065.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for about $10.93 or 0.00032612 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.78 or 0.00864518 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

RPL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.