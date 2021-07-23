Rocket Vault Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $328,196.00 (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $490,102.71 and approximately $328,196.00 worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00101018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00140368 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,528.06 or 1.00106687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

