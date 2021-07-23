Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires New Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth $31,717,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 197,329.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,181,000 after buying an additional 323,621 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 114,553 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NGG opened at $63.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 127.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

