Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $116.54 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $83.04 and a 1-year high of $133.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

