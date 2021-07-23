Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 28,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 56,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,258,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,151,000 after buying an additional 758,513 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 6,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $76.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.03. The company has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

