Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,621 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Entergy by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,855,000 after buying an additional 257,835 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,259,000 after buying an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.34.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.