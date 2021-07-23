Rogers Communications Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Rogers Communications stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 174,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 467,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 136,087 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 34,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.