Rogers Communications Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 174,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 467,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 136,087 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 34,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.