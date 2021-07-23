Rosenblatt Securities Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $65.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. lowered their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.49.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $69.57 on Friday. Twitter has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Twitter by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Twitter by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Twitter by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.