Rotharium (RTH) Hits Market Cap of $4.68 Million

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Rotharium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00003937 BTC on popular exchanges. Rotharium has a total market cap of $4.68 million and $161,493.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rotharium has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.67 or 0.00859845 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Rotharium Profile

Rotharium (RTH) is a coin. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,577,270 coins. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

Rotharium Coin Trading

