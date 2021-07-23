Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 124,204 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,204 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.67% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $20,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,970,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.00. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $39.89.

