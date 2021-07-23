Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 230,827 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 3,386.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,827 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $20,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF stock opened at $99.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.39.

