Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 32,048 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.61% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $20,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $177.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.77. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $127.47 and a 1 year high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

