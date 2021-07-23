Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 44,350 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,470 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.23% of First Solar worth $20,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 297.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $48,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

