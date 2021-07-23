Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Onex (TSE:ONEX) a C$118.00 Price Target

Onex (TSE:ONEX) received a C$118.00 price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.15% from the company’s previous close.

ONEX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE ONEX traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$94.29. The company had a trading volume of 85,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of C$8.49 billion and a PE ratio of 3.29. Onex has a 52 week low of C$56.12 and a 52 week high of C$96.00.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

