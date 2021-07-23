Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Price Target to GBX 280

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 317.86 ($4.15).

Shares of MONY stock opened at GBX 260.20 ($3.40) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 20.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

