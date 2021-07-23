Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,816 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Relx were worth $20,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Relx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,716,000 after purchasing an additional 629,181 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 74.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,880 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Relx by 13.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,487,000 after purchasing an additional 284,627 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Relx by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,572,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.72. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

