Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,025 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.18% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $19,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,359,000 after buying an additional 602,247 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,794,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,140,000 after buying an additional 37,993 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,580,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,918,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,913,000 after buying an additional 321,792 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BFAM opened at $152.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,542.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $105.86 and a one year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $982,905 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

