Royal Bank of Canada Buys 3,070 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of The Boston Beer worth $18,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after acquiring an additional 192,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $78,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,663,000 after purchasing an additional 72,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,215.00.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $947.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,017.08. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $653.06 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

