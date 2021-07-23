Royal Bank of Canada Buys 553,278 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 458.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,278 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.89% of Cactus worth $20,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cactus by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,442,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,660,000 after acquiring an additional 131,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 371,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cactus by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,614,000 after acquiring an additional 115,262 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,265,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,367,000 after acquiring an additional 90,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 67.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,030,000 after acquiring an additional 879,560 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

WHD opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 2.41. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.73.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

WHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.