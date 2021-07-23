Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target to $86.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $76.10 on Friday. Graco has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Graco will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

