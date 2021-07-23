Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of Nordson worth $20,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $222.68 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $226.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.89. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

