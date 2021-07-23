Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,305 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.24% of PRA Group worth $21,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PRA Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PRA Group by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in PRA Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PRA Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRAA stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.41. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.