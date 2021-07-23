Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.84% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $19,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Bank of The West acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $27.46 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.