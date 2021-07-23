Royal Bank of Canada Has $18 Million Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,176 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.88% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $17,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after buying an additional 62,945 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth approximately $4,926,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

EPAY opened at $38.60 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 141.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $52,115.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,306 shares of company stock valued at $523,091. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

