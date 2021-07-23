Royal Bank of Canada Has $19.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,858 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.94% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $19,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 155.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

VSGX stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.30. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $65.88.

