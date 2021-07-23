Royal Bank of Canada Has $19.47 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,669 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of Ciena worth $19,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after buying an additional 545,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after buying an additional 65,280 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ciena by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Ciena by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after buying an additional 31,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 70,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. raised their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,609. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.15.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

